Shane McMahon Responds To CM Punk Chants, Paul Heyman Praises Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch - Charlotte

- Above is the full WWE Performance Center brawl segment with Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The segment was filmed this past weekend and premiered on tonight's SmackDown. Flair and Lynch will now do battle in a Last Woman Standing match at Evolution on Sunday.

- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon appeared on tonight's show from Newark, NJ and was met with CM Punk chants when talking about the winner of the WWE World Cup tournament being able to declare himself the best in the world.

Shane paused when the Punk chants started and then said, "I don't believe he's in the tournament."

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today and praised Roman Reigns when responding to praise from a fan for last night's RAW segment where Heyman had to promote the WWE Crown Jewel match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman for the vacant WWE Universal Title, a match that is happening because Reigns is taking time time off to battle leukemia for the second time. Heyman has been praised online for how he delivered the promo that would have been hard for many others to do.