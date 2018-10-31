Shawn Michaels Talks Comeback Match, Rhea Ripley's Halloween Costume Mocks NXT Star, WWE Shop

- Above, Shawn Michaels talked about his return match at this Friday's WWE Crown Jewel where he'll team up with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.

"I'm very thrilled after being with the WWE for 30 years I still have the opportunity to be a part of things that are happening for the first time," Michaels said. "Like everything in this line of work, I'm thankful it's a bigger deal to other people than it is to me. I guess that's what makes it easier to do, less anxiety. Maybe it's going to go really badly because there's no stress, there's no anxiety, I don't feel a lot of pressure to be 'The Showstopper' to be 'Mr. WrestleMania.' Maybe because it's not at WrestleMania. One of the reasons I agreed to do it, it didn't encompass all of those things that I feel a 'comeback match' dictates."

- Rhea Ripley went as Tegan Nox for Halloween, crutch, knee brace, and all. As noted, Nox suffered a devastating knee injury during her match against Ripley in this year's Mae Young Classic. Nox description of what happened to her knee: "I was diagnosed with numerous injuries to the left leg which included: dislocated knee cap (luckily it reset itself instantly), torn MCL & LCL, I completely tore my ACL and both meniscus (one had a 'lightning bolt shaped tear' still a wizard when injured), bone contusions and I had a second fracture on my left tibia. Basically my knee exploded and I made a huge mess!"



