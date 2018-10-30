Wrestling Inc.

Shayna Baszler Injury Update

By Raj Giri | October 30, 2018

Shayna Baszler suffered a minor ankle injury during her match with Kairi Sane at WWE Evolution this past Sunday. Baszler was photographed after the event at the airport using crutches, as seen in the photo below.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Baszler is fine and probably didn't need to be on crutches, but was advised to. She is not expected to miss much ring time, if any.

Baszler defeated Sane at Evolution with an assist from her Four Horsewomen stablemates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. WWE had already taped television earlier this month through NXT Takeover: War Games II on Saturday, November 17th.



