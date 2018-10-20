Sheamus Hits The Gym With Zelina Vega, Miz And Maryse Attend F1 Race, How Old Is Scott Hall Today?

- Above, Sheamus goes through a shoulder workout session with Zelina Vega in his latest Celtic Warrior Workout video.

- WWE highlighted The Miz and Maryse attending this weekend's Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix. In the video below, Miz met up with a few of the racers and provided "security detail" for them.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall turns 60. Also today, Chavo Guerrero turns 48, WWE sent out well wishes to both Superstars on Instagram.