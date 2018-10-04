Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Have Better Matches With AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura and A.J. Styles renewed a feud on SmackDown that originally started in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Even though they have wrestled each other dozens of times in multiple countries, Nakamura still believes there is more the two of them can do in the ring.

Nakamura joined Bully Ray and David LaGreca on Busted Open Radio where he talked about creating even more magic in the ring with Styles.

"Yeah, but still I want to wrestle him again," Nakamura replied when asked if he was happy with his matches with Styles. "I think I can do more great matches. Wrestling on pay-per-view, wrestling on TV show, time is very strict. So, finally I feel like I got used to the WWE style. So, maybe next time, if I wrestle AJ, I can create more than before."

It's no secret that the WWE style is different than that in most other wrestling promotions. After wrestling in New Japan for 14 years, Nakamura discussed adapting to the WWE style.

"WWE style is a much different platform than other wrestling companies, I think. Each wrestler wrestles under strict rules that fans never know," said Nakamura. "Time-wise, they're really strict, so you have to choose what is the most important thing to show in five minutes, two minutes, one minute. It's completely different with other wrestling, I think."

Even with the difference in styles, most fans would agree that Nakamura has adjusted just fine to how WWE does things. He won the United States Championship from Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules, and this is his first title reign since joining the main roster in 2017.

