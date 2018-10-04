Sid Vicious Thinks WWE Should Have Fired Paige For Leaked Photos

Wrestling legend Sid Eudy (aka Psycho Sid and Sid Vicious) came up through the ranks in the 1980s and he has some thoughts on today's Superstars. In a recent interview with Hannibal TV, Sid voiced his opinion on Paige being made SmackDown GM after the embarrassment of various sex tapes and photos of her were leaked online.

"I think it's the stupidest thing, but again, it goes to how the business is," Sid said on Hannibal TV. "When the business is down like it is, they'll OK things like that when this is the time you don't OK something like that."

"Usually it says to me that [WWE is] having a hard time business-wise. After that, I wouldn't have her on my show. I would've fired her immediately… I don't have nothing against her. I don't have anything against any man or woman wanting to do things, but don't do it in public like that."

Sid then wonders if Paige has "something on someone" in WWE that enabled her to keep her job.

"If Charlie Rose gets fired [from PBS] from hanging around in his underwear, I mean we know things have been worse than that in the wrestling business," said Sid.

See Also Alberto El Patron Rips Paige On Social Media

When the interviewer then tells Sid that the photos of Paige, Charlotte Flair and others were hacked from their phones, Sid argues against that.

"They're putting them out there… I don't know. Just don't take a picture like that… Let them do dark matches or something, but don't make them the GM of your show."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hannibal TV with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.