SmackDown Match Announced, Former WWE Stars Talk Opening Matches, Security Guards Get Destroyed

By Joshua Gagnon | October 20, 2018

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring security guards getting destroyed.

- WWE announced Rusev will get a match against Aiden English on this week's episode of SmackDown. Earlier this week, Rusev took on The Miz in a very short World Cup qualifier where English yet against cost Rusev a match. This will be their first TV match since English turned on Rusev Day and showed the "One Night in Milwaukee" video.


- Last night, Finn Balor opened a WWE live event in Bangor, Maine against Baron Corbin. On Twitter, a fan voiced his displeasure with Balor opening house shows. Cody Rhodes and Lance Storm both said that it was actually a desirable place to be for wrestlers, if they weren't in the main event.







