SmackDown Match Announced, Former WWE Stars Talk Opening Matches, Security Guards Get Destroyed

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring security guards getting destroyed.

- WWE announced Rusev will get a match against Aiden English on this week's episode of SmackDown. Earlier this week, Rusev took on The Miz in a very short World Cup qualifier where English yet against cost Rusev a match. This will be their first TV match since English turned on Rusev Day and showed the "One Night in Milwaukee" video.

- Last night, Finn Balor opened a WWE live event in Bangor, Maine against Baron Corbin. On Twitter, a fan voiced his displeasure with Balor opening house shows. Cody Rhodes and Lance Storm both said that it was actually a desirable place to be for wrestlers, if they weren't in the main event.

It's a f------ disgrace that @FinnBalor is opening up house shows. Top 5 in the world and you've got him opening f------ house shows. This man deserves better. @CodyRhodes set this man free, please. For all wrestling fans. — Drew Kirkham (@Kirkham24) October 20, 2018

Opening match is sometimes one of the more coveted spots on the card. Bunch of responsibility too...and for the biggest wrestling company in the world as well. https://t.co/XDgM6MdiIl — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 20, 2018

I used to ask to be the opener. If I'm not the Main Event that's my favourite spot. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) October 20, 2018

Is it fair to say opening spot is fun because the fans are full of energy and your match can set the tone for the rest of the show? — Old Wrestling Pics (@OldWrestlingPic) October 20, 2018