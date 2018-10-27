Sound Off: Which WWE Evolution Match Are You Most Interested In?

WWE Evolution is this Sunday from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. As of right now seven matches are confirmed for the event. From the list below which are you looking forward to seeing the most?

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte

NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

MAE YOUNG CLASSIC FINALS

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

BATTLE ROYAL (FOR FUTURE WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH)

Alicia Fox, Asuka, Billie Kay, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Lana, Mandy Rose, Naomi, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Sonya Deville, Tamina, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blaze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Zelina Vega.

Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alicia Fox

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

