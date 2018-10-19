Spoiler For This Week's WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is scheduled for this week's Raw in Providence, Rhode Island, according to PWInsider. Michaels will continue the hype for DX vs. The Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

Despite pressure from Senators and some talent reportedly uncomfortable with the show, WWE is going full steam ahead. This will be Michaels' return match from retiring after his match against Taker back at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010.

See Also New Report Estimates Financial Hit To WWE If They Pull Out Of Crown Jewel

On the latest Raw, Kane and Undertaker did a video promo on the upcoming tag match. During SmackDown 1000, Undertaker made a live appearance to cut a very short promo, letting DX know they will "rest in peace" at Crown Jewel.



