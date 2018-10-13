Spoiler: New Match Announced For WWE Evolution

At tonight's NXT UK tapings it was announced NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend the title against Isla Dawn at WWE Evolution on October 28.
Although the tournament has yet to air, Ripley defeated Toni Storm in an 8-woman tournament to determine the inaugural champion.
Below is a photo of Ripley from today's event.
@RheaRipley_WWE looks good with that belt #Champ #NXTUK #NXTUKPlymouth #NXTUKWomensChampion pic.twitter.com/rlvaNto9sR— Jamie Reeve (@jamierreeve) October 13, 2018
Below is the updated PPV card:
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH)
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte
NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT UK WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Isla Dawn
MAE YOUNG CLASSIC FINALS
TBA vs. TBA
Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James
As noted, WWE announced the NXT UK series will begin airing one-hour episodes beginning on October 17 at 8pm BT/3pm ET.
The action will be called by Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph while Andy Shepherd handles ring announcing duties. British broadcasting personality Radzi Chinyanganya will serve as a backstage interviewer and as noted, the legendary Johnny Saint will server as NXT UK General Manager.