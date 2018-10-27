Spoilers: Two More Big Matches Set For "NXT Takeover: WarGames"

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be defending his title against Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: WarGames. As seen in the video above at the 0:30 mark, a promo for the event on the big screen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles revealed the match.

Another match featured in the promo is Johnny Gargano facing Aleister Black. Gargano had revealed himself to be Black's attacker on this week's episode of NXT.

As noted last week, the eight-man, two-cage War Games match will feature The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly.

Takeover: War Games II takes place on Saturday, November 17 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles during WWE's Survivor Series weekend. As of this writing, no matches have been officially announced for the event.