Stephanie McMahon Says She Wants To See Women Main Event WrestleMania, Talks Triple H's Influence

Stephanie McMahon spoke with Cathy Kelley earlier today to discuss the women's division and tonight's WWE Evolution PPV. Here are some of the highlights:

WWE holding more all-women events:

"I think it is very safe to say. I think if tonight's event is what we all hope and know it will be, then we will absolutely see that this is the first of many to come."

A women's main event at WrestleMania:

"I hope the legacy of [WWE Evolution] will be that it's not so groundbreaking or Earth shattering to have an all-women's event. I hope to see our women main event WrestleMania. Every match at WrestleMania is a main event, but I want to see them close the show. The way they have successfully in so many other shows. We want true gender parity and equality on the WWE roster and I'm just so anxious to get there, but today is hugely important step in that mission."

Triple H's influence in bringing in more women and changing how talents are trained in NXT:

"He started recruiting elite athletes, male and female, the same all over the world. He started training the women same as the men. Bringing in the first-ever women's coach, Sara Amato. On the live events he was giving women the same amount of match time. On television at NXT the same amount of match time, and when these women were given the opportunity they were quite often stealing the show. That's when the WWE Universe started chanting 'women's wrestling' and 'this is wrestling' and that is really the biggest moment that gave rise to the 'give divas a chance' chant and hashtag that happened for WWE in 2015."

You can see Stephanie McMahon's full comments in the video above.

