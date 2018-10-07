Steve Austin Cracks Joke About UFC 229 Brawl, Zelina Vega - Kofi Kingston Face Off In Tekken, WWE IG

- Above, Zelina Vega took on Kofi Kingston in the first round of the UpUpDownDown Tekken 7 tournament. The 8-person tournament includes: Shelton Benjamin, Killian Dain, Jey Uso, Alexander Wolfe, Jimmy Uso, Rusev, Kingston, and Vega. Kingston would come out victorious in his battle against Vega.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Mustafa Ali, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Cathy Kelley.

- As noted, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via submission at UFC 229 with a neck crank in the fourth round. After defeating McGregor, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage and went into the crowd to attack McGregor teammate Dillon Dannis. As UFC security attended to the brawl outside of the cage, a member from Nurmagomedov's team jumped in the cage and started punching McGregor. Dana White later said three members of Nurmagomedov's team were arrested, but McGregor decided not to press charges and all three were released. Shortly after the event, Steve Austin tweeted out, "I love Professional Wrestling."