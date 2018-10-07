Khabib Nurmagomedov Defeats Conor McGregor At UFC 229, Wild Melee Ensues

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via submission at UFC 229 with a neck crank in the fourth round. Chaos erupted after the fight.

After defeating McGregor, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage and went into the crowd to attack McGregor teammate Dillon Dannis. As UFC security attended to the brawl outside of the cage, a member from Nurmagomedov's team jumped in the cage and started punching McGregor.

McGregor was eventually escorted backstage. Nurmagomedov got back in the cage surrounded by security and wanted to be presented with his championship. UFC President Dana White refused, and explained that fans might throw debris into the cage if he did. Nurmagomedov was escorted backstage as fans pelted him with trash. Bruce Buffer announced that Nurmagomedov was still champion to end the show.

Dana White said three members of Nurmagomedov's team were arrested.

"Three of his guys have been arrested," White said. "I believe they're being taken to jail right now.

"A lot of stuff that shouldn't happen, Khabib jumped over the cage and went after one of Conor's guys who was trash talking him."

White later added that McGregor decided not to press charges, and those members of Nurmagomedov's team were released.

Dannis had previous beef with Nurmagomedov, and told Submission Radio last year that the heat went back a long time.

"Me and [Khabib] had a little bit of a beef when I was younger," Dannis said. "When I was sixteen or seventeen, he used to come to a place in Jersey that I used to train at. His manager was the coach of my gym and he used to wear the stupid shirt that said 'if Sambo was easy it would be called Jiu Jitsu' or something. I said okay let's do it, let's do a grappling match then and see how easy Jiu Jitsu is. And then never came to fruition. I don't know what happened, if they told him or they didn't tell him, but I told the guys, you tell him that I said let's see how Jiu Jitsu is and I'll show him. So it's a stupid shirt he wears.

"At the last weigh-in all of his Russian friends were staring me down like they wanted to kill me. So I don't know. That's just how they are though."

Full UFC 229 results are here.