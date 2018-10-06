UFC 229: Khabib Vs. McGregor Results And Live Coverage

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor. Tonight's event is headlined by UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his title against Conor McGregor.

We will have quick results for the preliminary fights and round by round coverage of the main card with live scoring. You can also enter your comments during our coverage below. Keep refreshing to get the most updated results.

Our live coverage beings at 7pm ET. The full card is below.

MAIN CARD

UFC Lightweight Championship

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov



Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig



PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1)

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMINARY CARD

Lina Länsberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin