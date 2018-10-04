Wrestling Inc.

Tag Match Announced For Impact Bound For Glory PPV

By Joshua Gagnon | October 04, 2018

It was announced on tonight's Impact that Matt Sydal and Ethan Page will take on Rich Swann and a partner of his choosing at Bound for Glory on October 14 in New York City.


Below is the updated card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Austin Aries (c) vs. Johnny Impact

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

CONCRETE JUNGLE DEATHMATCH
LAX (Satana, Ortiz, and Konnan) vs. The OGz (Hernandez, Homicide, and King)

OVE RULES MATCH
Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Brian Cage

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

Matt Sydal and Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann and TBA

