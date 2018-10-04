Tag Match Announced For Impact Bound For Glory PPV

It was announced on tonight's Impact that Matt Sydal and Ethan Page will take on Rich Swann and a partner of his choosing at Bound for Glory on October 14 in New York City.

.@findevan and @OfficialEGO have a challenge for @GottaGetSwann - they want him to find a tag team partner and face them in a tag team match at https://t.co/9G3u5azjtC presents Bound For Glory! #BFGCOMDA pic.twitter.com/RVF5FcpvmW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2018

Below is the updated card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Austin Aries (c) vs. Johnny Impact

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

CONCRETE JUNGLE DEATHMATCH

LAX (Satana, Ortiz, and Konnan) vs. The OGz (Hernandez, Homicide, and King)

OVE RULES MATCH

Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Brian Cage

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

Matt Sydal and Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann and TBA