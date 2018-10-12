Tama Tonga Says Kota Ibushi Could Be The Face Of NJPW, New LIJ Member (Video), ROH Tournament

- Above is a recap of Tetsuya Naito announcing a new member would join Los Ingobernables de Japon back at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling (full results here). Well known for his time in Dragon Gate, Shingo Takagi, has now joined the group. After his debut with LIJ, Takagi said to the media.
"Thanks to Naito, I've got the courage to take the next step," Takagi said. "But I will make my own say, so don't miss it."
- ROH Survival of the Fittest will take place in Columbus, Ohio on November 4 and will feature a tournament with the winner earning a future ROH World Championship match. New wrestlers have been announced for the tournament: Flip Gordon, Jonathan Gresham, Marty Scurll, and Andrew Everett. Previously announced was Tracey Williams. The event will stream on ROH HonorClub beginning at 7pm ET.
Andy 3 Cats is back!https://t.co/NIRa4uymaL pic.twitter.com/kIo9E2AGxR— Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) October 11, 2018
JUST ANNOUNCED: @MartyScurll enters #ROHSOTF in #ROHColumbus!— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 10, 2018
Can @TheJonGresham survive #ROHSOTF and earn a #ROH World Title shot?— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 12, 2018
- On Twitter, Bullet Club OG member, Tama Tonga, wrote, "Sometimes I wonder if Kota Ibushi knows that he's way better than Kenny Omega and should be the face of the company but is being used by his best friend as leverage for his own selfish needs." Ibushi (and Cody) came up short in their IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Omega at King of Pro-Wrestling.
Sometimes I wonder if Kota Ibushi knows that he's way better than Kenny Omega and should be the face of the company but is being used by his best friend as leverage for his own selfish needs.— 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 12, 2018