Taz Reflects On The Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together Around Roman Reigns

On the latest episode of The Taz Show, Taz discussed the unfortunate moment on Raw to start off the show when Roman Reigns announced that he will be stepping away from the ring and relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship due to his leukemia returning. Taz applauded Reigns for making the announcement in front of a live crowd, and commented on whether WWE made him announce it live on Raw.

"There's no way that WWE said, 'look, go out there and cut the promo and tell people about this,'" said Taz. "That's gotta come from [Roman] Reigns."

After beginning with the normal significant level of boos from the audience when Reigns cut his promos, the crowd in Providence, Rhode Island immediately showed support for him when they realized that his speech was no longer about Roman Reigns the character, but about Joe Anoa'i the person. Following the announcement of his leukemia returning, "Thank you Roman!" chants filled the area, and the live crowd heavily showed their support.

Taz commented on the overpouring of support given to Reigns from those whose both cheer and boo.

"It's really cool to see the wrestling community come together," said Taz. "No matter if you're a fan of Roman Reigns or not, that you came together and supported him, and you felt horrible for the man and you know he's gotta fight on his hands. And he's gonna dominate, and he's gonna win the fight. So, pray for that man and his family."

As Reigns stated during his promo, "this isn't a retirement speech," as he plans on returning full force after his hopes of beating leukemia are fulfilled.

This was not the first unfortunate announcement that struck the Anoa'i family this week, as we previously reported that Reigns' first cousin, former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu, revealed that he is battling stage IV liver cancer. "My [cousin's] news has struck the world and we are all devastated at this time," said Samu. "What many of you may or may not know is I am also dealing with stage 4 liver cancer and am currently waiting for God's grace to help me get a transplant."

