Tenille Dashwood Shows Photos Of Painful Skin Condition, Talks Spinal And Shoulder Surgeries

Earlier this year, Tenille Dashwood had to pull out of Ring of Honor's Re-United tour due to a flare up from a skin condition (Psoriasis). Dashwood would write up a message about what she's had to go through since she was 14 to keep the skin condition at bay, while also lending support to those who have to deal with the same issues.

This past Monday was World Psoriasis Day, which helps give awareness and support to those suffering with the skin condition. Yesterday, Dashwood again commented on her condition and posted photos of a flare up from only six weeks ago, along with an older photo when things got really difficult for the ROH wrestler. Below is Dashwood's full message.

"Life. If only you could hear all the stories my skin would tell. I've contemplated whether I should share these picture. Vulnerability is terrifying. Growing up, I never pictured myself suffering from an auto immune disease and being covered from head to toe with a skin condition. I never pictured myself having surgery on my spine because a herniated disc was touching my spinal cord. I also didn't imagine that I'd be recovering from a second shoulder surgery now, let alone a first! But here I am... realizing this is life. In fact, it's these things that made me who I am! "I've had my lows, but with each low I've scrambled for answers and solutions, I've fought, I've researched and I've done everything I can to get better. I've dreamed big and I've learned not to take life for granted. The physical damage is rough yes, but the mental and emotional damage far outweighs that. You just never know what someone is going through. Lately I've realized that sometimes we need some help, some encouragement, someone to speak to. We need to hear there is hope, and to know that things can get better. "These picture were taken about 6 weeks ago. You can see the scar on my spine, and you can see my body marked from psoriasis. This is by no means the worst of what it's been, this is on the mend actually. My entire body was covered. In these photo the red spots had started to calm. The white spots were the result of red marks resolving and causing loss of pigmentation. The even more extreme photos I have are reminders of how far I've come and that things could be worse. I added an old photo too so you can see me at one of my extreme stages like what it was again this time. "Today, thankfully I am almost clear as I wait for the pigmentation to continue healing. Our bodies are amazing... We need to take care of them, and sometimes we need help from others to get there. Hopefully I can help someone now, whatever you are going through. There is hope! I'm thankful for what I've learned from @mygoodnessrecipes and @medicalmedium and I'm thankful for my Mum, my family and my friends for being there for me as I heal!"

Dashwood would lose to ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai at last month's Death Before Dishonor PPV. At the most recent ROH TV tapings, Dashwood announced she would be stepping away for a bit because of not only her continuous battle with Psoriasis, but she needed to get her shoulder fixed up. No word yet on when Dashwood will get back to in-ring action.