The Hardys Share Scary Stories (Video), Chelsea Green Comments On Her NXT Debut, Lana

- Above, Matt and Jeff Hardy share some creepy stories around the campfire at the Hardy Compound. As noted, House Hardy Halloween will air on the WWE Network this Sunday following WWE Evolution.

- Lana appeared on CBS Local: New York to help promote Sunday's PPV. She will be participating in the battle royal on Sunday for a future women's title shot. Lana spoke about her life before WWE and how change came about in the women's division over the last couple of years.

"[The fans] started to become more interested in our matches and our stories because they were interested in our lives and invested in our lives," Lana said. "Total Divas started in 2013 and about two years later, in 2015, #GiveDivasAChance trended for three days and it was because it was a thirty-second match. That led into catapulting and really bringing awareness to WWE officials to realize that our fan base is ready, the world is ready to see longer matches and stronger stories and character development."

- As noted, Chelsea Green made her in-ring NXT debut at last night's live event in Largo, Florida where Green lost to Deonna Purrazzo. On Twitter, both Superstars commented about last night's match.

I couldn't have asked for a better crowd or opponent tonight for my @WWENXT debut.

To top it off, @zryder85 came to watch! ??

WHAT A NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/zZZ34NJpY6 — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 27, 2018

Tonight was a good night. ???????????

THANK YOU #NXTLargo, I couldn't have asked for a better crowd!

Let's do it again?

@WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/dlq8gvMcRS — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 27, 2018