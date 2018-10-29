The Rock Congratulates WWE On Evolution, Toni Storm Has Her Eyes On A Title (Video), Paul Orndorff

- Above is video of Toni Storm talking to Sarah Schreiber after her 2018 Mae Young Classic win over Io Shirai at WWE Evolution on Sunday night. Storm said her dream is coming true and everything is just surreal to her right now. Storm also said she now has her eyes on the WWE NXT UK Women's Title, currently held by Rhea Ripley.

- WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff turns 69 years old today.

- The Rock and Shane McMahon were among the many wrestling stars to tweet comments on WWE Evolution this weekend. Below are comments from both Superstars. Rock's tweet was made before Evolution hit the air while Shane's comments came after the show:

"#WOW!" The women competing in tonight's event certainly raised the bar on PPV expectations.

Congratulations to all.#WWEEvolution — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) October 29, 2018