Tommaso Ciampa Chimes In On Seth Rollins - Kenny Omega, Alexa Bliss, Rey Mysterio Hype Video

- Above, Cathy Kelley spoke with Alexa Bliss and Mickie James on the red carpet at this week's American Music Awards. They were asked about their upcoming Evolution opponents, Trish Stratus and Lita, and joked that while they're on the red carpet, Trish and Lita are just sitting at home.

- WWE posted a hype video for Rey Mysterio's return on this week's SmackDown 1000. Mysterio will be facing WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in World Cup qualifier. Already involved in the tournament: Kurt Angle, John Cena, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton.

- As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins made an appearance at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago and was involved in a fan Q&A alongside Alexa Bliss. During the Q&A, Rollins was asked which wrestler - not signed by WWE - he'd like to face in the ring. Rollins went with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

"I would like to face Kenny Omega," Rollins said. "I am the best wrestler in the world, and would like to prove that."

Omega responded on Twitter that it was an "exciting proposal." NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa thought the two were being "adorable" and wrote whoever wins can face him, "The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All-Time."

