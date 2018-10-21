Top 5 Groundbreaking NXT Women's Division Moments, Lio Rush Takes Bobby Lashley Shopping, WWE MMC

- Above are the top 5 groundbreaking NXT women's division moments. The five moments include: Paige wins the NXT Women's Title (2013), Charlotte vs. Natalya (2014), Asuka beats Bayley to take the title (2016), Bayley beats Sasha Banks in Brooklyn/Four Horsewomen take a bow (2016), and Bayley vs. Banks in a Iron Man match (2015).

- Below is this week's Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd featuring Bobby Roode, Natalya, Rusev, Lana, Bobby Lashley, Mickie James, The Miz, and Asuka.

- In the videos below, Lio Rush decided to upgrade a few things (car, sunglasses, etc) in Bobby Lashley's life to help his guy feel the absolute best he can.

This is what the #ManOfTheHour got for the big man. It's time to start riding around in style @fightbobby . If you're going to roll with me, you got to roll in the RIGHT WAY. @wwe pic.twitter.com/FY0eJxQk4f — Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) October 21, 2018