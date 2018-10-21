Wrestling Inc.

Top 5 Groundbreaking NXT Women's Division Moments, Lio Rush Takes Bobby Lashley Shopping, WWE MMC

By Joshua Gagnon | October 21, 2018

- Above are the top 5 groundbreaking NXT women's division moments. The five moments include: Paige wins the NXT Women's Title (2013), Charlotte vs. Natalya (2014), Asuka beats Bayley to take the title (2016), Bayley beats Sasha Banks in Brooklyn/Four Horsewomen take a bow (2016), and Bayley vs. Banks in a Iron Man match (2015).

- Below is this week's Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd featuring Bobby Roode, Natalya, Rusev, Lana, Bobby Lashley, Mickie James, The Miz, and Asuka.


- In the videos below, Lio Rush decided to upgrade a few things (car, sunglasses, etc) in Bobby Lashley's life to help his guy feel the absolute best he can.





