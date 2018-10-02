Top NJPW Stable To Reveal New Member At King Of Pro-Wrestling, Full Card Announced

NJPW released a video of Tetsuya Naito announcing a sixth member of Los Ingobernables de Japon will be revealed at King of Pro-Wrestling on October 8. Naito noted that the group is currently down to four with Hiromu Takahashi out with a neck injury, but they all await his return. You can check out his full announcement in the video above (with subtitles) or in the translation below by @chrischarlton.

"[Hiromu] won't be back for at least half a year, and these things take time," Naito said. "We at LIJ don't want him to rush, and as far as his comeback goes, we are 'tranquilo.' But that's not good enough to wait. We want to make a step. The four of us waiting? No, there'll be five of us waiting for Hiromu. That means a new Los Ingobernables de Japon will be waiting for him. That all begins on October 8 in Ryogoku. We will introduce a new pareja (partner). Get excited. Adios."

Naito's wording does not sound like the new member will be a temporary thing by say the group will be at five whenever Takahashi is able to make his return to the ring. The last time LIJ added a member was Takahashi in December of 2016.

NJPW has also announced the full card for King of Pro-Wrestling, be sure to join us for complete live coverage beginning at 4am ET / 1am PT on Monday.

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Cody vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Marty Scurll vs. KUSHIDA (for the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White (Rights to Tokyo Dome title shot)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Jushin "Thunder" Liger and Tiger Mask (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and Roppongi 3K vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI and a mystery partner

* Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Takashi Iizuka

* The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Chase Owens vs. Guerrillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale, and Taiji Ishimori

* Togi Makabe and Tomoak Honma vs. Juice Robinson and Toa Henare