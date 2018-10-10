Becky Lynch Replaces Sasha Banks For Filming Of MTV Show Today

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was in Van Nuys, California earlier today to film an episode of MTV's Ridiculousness with Rob Dyrdek.

Sasha Banks was originally scheduled for today's Ridiculousness tapings but she was replaced by Becky due to the recent health issue that has her out of action.

There's still no word yet on what Sasha is dealing with or when she will be back in action but this was set to be her second major MTV appearance in a few weeks as she recently appeared on Wild 'N Out with Nick Cannon.

MTV has not confirmed when Becky's episode will air but we will keep you updated. Below are clips from Sasha's recent appearance on Wild 'N Out: