Wrestling Inc.

Top WWE Superstars Film UpUpDownDown In-Ring Segment Before Tonight's WWE NXT TV Tapings (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | October 17, 2018

WWE filmed a special video for Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel before tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University.

The game played was League of Legends and there was a Team NXT vs. Team WWE theme. The main roster was represented by Ruby Riott, Tyler Breeze, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. NXT's team included Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai and Johnny Gargano. Each team also had a professional gamer. Woods was also there.

See Also
** LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For October & November

No word yet on when the video will be released but we'll keep you updated. Below are photos and video from the segment:







Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Impact Bound For Glory Results

Most Popular

Back To Top