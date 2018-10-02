Triple H & HBK Taunt Undertaker Following RAW, WWE Star On Keeping Kids From Gangs, Lio Rush - MMC

- Above is a new WWE Mixed Match Challenge promo with Lio Rush interrupting a moment between "Country Dominance" Bobby Lashley & Mickie James.

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior recently interviewed Kalisto and his wife, Abigail Rodriguez, for Hispanic Heritage Month on the WWE Community website. Kalisto talked about being passionate in advocating for kids to make choices that benefit their futures the way he did, keeping them away from gangs.

"Most kids I grew up with turned to gangs to feel a sense of belonging. Gangs are still a problem today, and we see a lot of young people in them," Kalisto explained. "I want to let young people know that I survived and overcame those obstacles. Joining gangs is not the option. There's so much more out there. The possibilities are endless if you dream and work hard. This is why I say #imagineluchaachieve."

- Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter today and wrote the following on The Undertaker and Triple H's match with The Dead Man at Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down event. As noted, last night's RAW closing segment saw Taker and Kane destroy Michaels and Triple H.

The very first of many lasts you'll see this week.

The Game vs. The Deadman

Last Time Ever. #WWESSD



LIVE from the @MCG

...ONLY on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/GfpsjLthOJ — Triple H (@TripleH) October 2, 2018