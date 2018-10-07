Triple H Comments On Shawn Michaels And WWE SSD, How Old Is Kaitlyn Today?, WWE MMC

- Above is this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd up featuring Rusev, Lana, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Bayley, Alicia Fox, and Jinder Mahal. Next week, AJ Styles and Charlotte will take on R-Truth and Carmella. Also, Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Finn Balor and Bayley.
- Multiple WWE stars have birthdays today: Aiden English (31), Kaitlyn (32), and Rhyno (43).
Happy Birthday to @WWEDramaKing! Remember when he had a less-than-perfect #RusevDay? pic.twitter.com/zTmDj8d15X— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2018
Birthday vibes. One year older and many lifetimes wiser. My thirties have been so pivotal. I've surrounded myself with amazing people who change me and inspire me. We are endless. We are an endless Project. Im so thankful for my tribe. Your vibe attracts your tribe. #f--kinggirlpower #tribe
- As noted, Triple H (with Shawn Michaels in his corner) defeated The Undertaker (with Kane in his corner) at yesterday's WWE Super Show-Down. After the match, the four Superstars celebrated, but Kane and Undertaker then attacked Triple H and Michaels to most likely setup a tag match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia. Triple H tweeted out his thanks to the fans and Melbourne for having him.
Standing in the ring, next to @ShawnMichaels, and looking out to over the 70K fans at #WWESSD was a sight I will never forget.— Triple H (@TripleH) October 6, 2018
Thank you to the city of @Melbourne, @TEGDAINTY, and the Australian @WWE Universe for making last night so special...for all of us.