Wrestling Inc.

Triple H Comments On Shawn Michaels And WWE SSD, How Old Is Kaitlyn Today?, WWE MMC

By Joshua Gagnon | October 07, 2018

- Above is this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd up featuring Rusev, Lana, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Bayley, Alicia Fox, and Jinder Mahal. Next week, AJ Styles and Charlotte will take on R-Truth and Carmella. Also, Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Finn Balor and Bayley.

- Multiple WWE stars have birthdays today: Aiden English (31), Kaitlyn (32), and Rhyno (43).


See Also
Triple H On Intergender Matches: "Women WWE Superstars Don't Need A Man To Make Them Successful"

- As noted, Triple H (with Shawn Michaels in his corner) defeated The Undertaker (with Kane in his corner) at yesterday's WWE Super Show-Down. After the match, the four Superstars celebrated, but Kane and Undertaker then attacked Triple H and Michaels to most likely setup a tag match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia. Triple H tweeted out his thanks to the fans and Melbourne for having him.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Super Show-Down Results

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Results

NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling Live Coverage Early Monday at 4am ET / 1am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top