Triple H On Intergender Matches: "Women WWE Superstars Don't Need A Man To Make Them Successful"

While in Australia for WWE Super Show-Down, Triple H spoke with Manny Tsigas about if WWE plans to have more intergender matches in the future. Triple H didn't see the need for it to be a focus as it's mainly for shock value and because WWE women don't need a man to be successful.

"It's a funny thing to me, there's just a shock moment to that and a spectacle moment to that," Triple H said. "Women WWE Superstars don't need a man to make them successful in the ring. They don't need a man to step in the ring with them to make them have a spectacular match. ... They don't need a man in the ring with them, they need each other, they need the opportunity, they need the platform, and they need to be set free to do what they need to do. And when we do that, they rise to the occasion, they have stolen the show, they've been the main event, and they will have their PPV on October 28 from New York, the first all-female WWE PPV."

It could be pointed out that Triple H has had few run-ins with Ronda Rousey as she settled in with WWE, but Triple H says when the opportunity is done right, it can work, but by no means should it become a regular thing in the company.

"They don't need that and I think anybody that says, 'Well, to have the man vs. the woman' it's just shock value, you don't need it," Triple H continued. "I think when it's done right there's an exciting moment when it can happen, but I don't mean to think that needs to be the standard."

Triple H was then asked about his thoughts about the viewpoint of intergender wrestling helps bring empowerment of women to the next level. He disagreed with that and instead felt the empowerment comes when two women are so good in the ring that no man on the card can stand up to them.

"I don't," Triple H responded. "To say for a female to prove that she is empowered she has to compete against a man, or to have a man in the ring with her to be able to do what she does at a high enough level? No, you know what makes a female empowered? When she is so good with another female in the ring that no man on the card can stand up to them. ... When they do all the things that they can do right now, on their own, because they have that ability. That is the empowerment. It's not about us giving them something or 'You're wrestling a man now, now you're doing something.' That's a man's ego."

Triple H defeated The Undertaker over the weekend at WWE Super Show-Down. You can check out his full comments in the video above.

