Triple H Praises Titus O'Neil, Mike And Maria Kanellis WWE Network Pick Of The Week, WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | October 12, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis after their WWE 205 Live debuts earlier this week.

- WWE stock was up 2.86% today, closing at $85.55 per share. Today's high was $86.14 and the low was $83.77.

- Triple H took to Twitter today to praise Titus O'Neil for making Ebony's 2018 Power 100 list. Below are comments from Triple H and Titus, along with WWE's congratulatory announcement:

Titus O'Neil makes 2018 Ebony Power 100 list

Titus O'Neil added weight to his worldwide appeal this week, making it on Ebony's Power 100 list.

Listed as an "MVP" alongside elite trailblazers like Venus Williams and Steph Curry, O'Neil's incredible impact both in and out of the ring, including his continued community and charity initiatives across the country, were contributing factors to his placement on the list.

Celebrating "the heroes and influencers of Black culture," the Ebony Power 100 includes all-star individuals who have made a significant impact on society. The publication's 33rd annual list also salutes television mogul Shonda Rhimes, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Grammy Award-winning star Drake.

WWE.com congratulates Titus O'Neil on another job well done.




