Triple H To Host WWE Facebook Watch Party, Chop-Off On Tonight's MMC Episode?, Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- Lana and Rusev have challenged Charlotte Flair and WWE Champion AJ Styles to a chop-off contest during their match on tonight's Mixed Match Challenge episode. As noted, tonight's MMC episode will also feature Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

- Triple H will be hosting a Facebook Watch Party on Facebook at 4pm ET on Thursday. The Game relive classic DX moments as he and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels prepare to face Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel the next day.