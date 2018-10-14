Triple H To Make Announcement At Today's NXT UK Tapings, CSR Talks DX - Undertaker And Kane, WWE MMC

- Above is this week's Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd up video featuring Bayley, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Charlotte, R-Truth, Carmella, Braun Strowman, and Ember Moon.

- Triple H gave a teaser on Plymouth Live that he will be live at tonight's NXT UK Tapings in Plymouth, England to make a big announcement about the brand. As noted, WWE announced the NXT UK series will begin airing one-hour episodes on October 17 at 8pm BT/3pm ET. About today's show, Triple H said:

"I will be here," Triple H said. "Live and in person to make an announcement about the future of the NXT UK brand that no-one will want to miss."

See Also Spoilers For NXT UK Night One TV Tapings (Plymouth): New Stars Show Up

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar, Josh Isenberg, and Katie Arquette. This week's playlist included: DX vs. Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel, Rey Mysterio returning to WWE, and the Last Women Standing Title Match between SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte.