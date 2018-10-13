Triple H Tweets About Hectic Travel Week, Liv Morgan Debuts On UpUpDownDown, Top 5 DX Moments

- Above, Liv Morgan made her debut on UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods. Like all of his guests, Woods has them pick a nickname for themselves and Morgan decided to go with "Daddy." The two played WCW/nWo Revenge and Morgan said her signature blue tongue came from just having a Jolly Rancher before a match, nobody backstage said anything, so she just kept doing it.

- In the video below, WWE looked at DX's top five moments: Shawn Michaels' giving a Superstar Sweet Chin Music during a Traditional Survivor Series match (then asking the referee "Was he part of the match?"), dropping slime on the Spirit Squad, impersonating Vince and Shane McMahon, messing with Vince's microphone, and the infamous "I just kicked Stan!" segment. Michaels and Triple H are schedule to reunite at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 to face The Undertaker and Kane.

- Speaking of DX, Triple H tweeted out the hectic travel schedule he's had with Shawn Michaels over the past week. The two are currently in Plymouth, England for NXT UK.