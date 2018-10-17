Wrestling Inc.

Triple H Welcomes Mia Yim To The Company (Video), Yim's WWE NXT In-Ring TV Debut At Tapings (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | October 17, 2018

As noted, tonight's Mae Young Classic episode saw Toni Storm defeat Mia Yim in a match to advance to the semi-finals. Yim has officially signed her WWE contract after recently reporting to the WWE Performing Center.

WWE released this video, seen above, of Triple H informing Yim of the big news after fans chanted for her to be signed at the MYC tapings. Triple H congratulates Yim and welcomes her to the crew. The video was filmed outside of Full Sail University.

Yim, a former Impact Knockouts Champion, made her NXT TV in-ring debut at tonight's tapings. She wrestled Aliyah in a match for the October 24 episode and then she wrestled Bianca Belair in a match that should air on November 7.

Below are photos of Yim at tonight's NXT tapings:


