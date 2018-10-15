Two More WWE Returns On Tonight's RAW (Video), Tamina Snuka Says She Didn't Return To Be Mediocre

As noted, Tamina Snuka returned to the ring on tonight's WWE RAW from Philadelphia. She had been out of action for more than 9 months with a shoulder injury. Snuka teamed with Dana Brooke on this week's RAW but they loss to Nia Jax and Ember Moon. Above is new backstage video of Snuka talking to Charly Caruso after her return.

"It feels amazing to be back," Tamina told Charly. "In fact, it's one of those things where that's just a little piece of what I want to show what I can do. I wasn't off this whole time, training hard, just to come back and be mediocre. Now from people being from the bottom to the top, it still doesn't matter because regardless, I'm going to walk into that ring at Evolution, 2 weeks away from now, and they'll see just how much Tamina will own it."

Tamina wasn't the only Superstar to return on this week's RAW as Samir Singh and Sasha Banks also returned.

Samir was at ringside with brother Sunil Singh and Alicia Fox for Jinder Mahal's loss to Finn Balor. Singh had been out of action with a torn ACL since late January of this year. No word yet on when he might be back in the ring but it appears he has been cleared as he was expected back before the end of the year.

Banks joined Bayley at ringside with Natalya for her win over Ruby Riott. They got physical with The Riott Squad, indicating Banks has been cleared for action. Banks had been out of action since the September 3 RAW and was pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge. There's still no word yet on what kind of injury had her out of action and WWE never announced a timetable for her return. She will likely be added to the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's returns: