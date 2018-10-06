Update On Future "All In" Shows

It's sounding like plans are being talked about for an "All 2" and even an "All 3," according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. As noted, a big chunk of the Bullet Club have contracts ending at the end of the year and that needs to sort itself out first before planning for more events can really take place.

Thanks to the longer weekends, Memorial Day and Labor Day have been looked at as potential future dates, but with Memorial Day that wouldn't be much time from the ROH/NJPW show at Madison Square Garden on April 6. The turnaround may be too quick for the similar fan base who is already headed to that MSG show.

Possible locations for future shows are Chicago and Southern California.

After last month's "All In" came to a close, Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes gave some parting words to the live crowd, which included a tease about having an "All In 2."

During the post-show speeches, Rhodes got on the mic and said, "I know when you make a bet, sometime you go double or nothing."

In a more recent NWA video, Rhodes talked a bit about if there would would be another show.

"There is a question of whether we do it again," Rhodes said. "And the best answer I can give you is, it could have been a great night of matches at Chicago, sure, that's all it could have been. But it felt like more, it felt like a revolution. Revolutions aren't just one night."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

