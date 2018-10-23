What Happened After RAW With Seth Rollins (Video), Evolution Announce Team, Ronda Rousey - Bellas

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW main event saw Dean Ambrose turn heel on WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, moments after they captured the RAW Tag Team Titles from Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. There's no word yet on what this means for the titles. WWE posted this video of Rollins being helped up after the attack.

- Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be calling Sunday's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins are headed to NBC this week to promote Nikki Bella vs. Rousey at Evolution. As seen in the tweets below, Rousey will be on Megyn Kelly Today for a Thursday morning interview and The Bellas will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night.