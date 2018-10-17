Who Won The First WWE NXT UK Main Event?, Pete Dunne Talks UK Title, Next Week, More (Video, Photos)

- The main event of the first-ever WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network featured WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retaining his title over Noam Dar. Dar earned the title shot by winning a Fatal 4 Way during the WWE UK Title Tournament special earlier this year. Above is post-match video of Dunne and below is footage from the match.

Dunne was asked what it means to defend the title on the first-ever NXT UK episode. He said, "Listen to me, I've held this title for well over 400 days now. I've defended this title at Takeovers, I've been to RAW, I've been to NXT in the States, and finally this title has a home at NXT in the UK. I've defended it against the likes of Tyler Bate, Zack Gibson and tonight, Noam Dar. I continue to set the bar and I continue to show everybody how important this title really is, and what it means to be United Kingdom Champion."

- Tyler Bate vs. Wolfgang has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network.

- Below are videos from Toni Storm's win over Nina Samuels and Joe Coffey's win over Mark Andrews. Joe and brother Mark Coffey attacked Andrews after the match but Flash Morgan Webster made the save to set up a future tag team match.

WWE did not release video from Dave Mastiff's win over Sid Scala but you can see a few Twitter shots from the match below, along with video of Moustache Mountain's in-ring promo on the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.