Why Mauro Ranallo Missed WWE NXT Tapings, WWE Releases "Last Battle Of Atlanta" Video, Total Divas

- Above is the latest WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring "The Last Battle of Atlanta" in 1983 between "Wildfire" Tommy Rich and "Mad Dog" Buzz Sawyer.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"Welcome to Miami: The WWE Female Superstars head to Miami to celebrate Nattie and Nia's birthday with surprises in store; Nicole is hounded by the paparazzi even when flirting with a hot bartender; the Superstars' dancing skills are put to the test."

- As noted, Vic Joseph replaced Mauro Ranallo at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings and called the action with Percy Watson & Nigel McGuinness. Mauro revealed on Twitter today that he was in New York City to receive a Mental Health Advocacy award from Fountain House. He posted the following on Instagram:

Much love to my @shosports fam for coming out and supporting me last night as I received a #MentalHealth advocacy award from the FANTASTIC folks at @fountainhouse in New York city. Fountain House is the standard bearer for mental health care! #BiPolarRockNRoller #StigmaSmasher