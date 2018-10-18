WINCLY Podcast (10/18) Feat. Mustafa Ali: Crown Jewel, SD 1000, HBK Debate, Aries-Impact, More

Wrestling Inc has launched a brand new Thursday podcast called the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.

This week's episode includes:

* WInc Correspondent Jonathan Jansen (aka JoJan) joining to discuss the latest on Crown Jewel, SmackDown 1000, Kevin Owens' injury, Bobby Lashley's heel turn, Austin Aries' current Impact status and more.

* A clip from WINC Indian Correspondent Aki's recent chat with WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali.

* The first ever audio installment of WInc's Views From The Turnbuckle discussing Shawn Michaels' return to in-ring action.

* More…

See Also Original WWE SmackDown 1000 Opener Plans

Please subscribe to Wrestling Inc Audio on iTunes to get the latest episode of the WINCLY every Thursday afternoon!