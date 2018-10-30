Joey Janela's Spring Break 3 Sells Out In Minutes, Nick Aldis Reveals Next Challengers, Kenny Omega

- Above, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis revealed who his next three challengers will be for the title. Over the next couple weeks, Aldis said he'll be taking on Brandon Scott (in Maryland), Billy Gunn (in Puerto Rico), and Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) in North Carolina. Aldis defeated Cody Rhodes to win back the title at NWA 70, earlier this month.

- NJPW will be returning to the US with a smaller show (Lion's Break: Project 1) as they'll be part of the CharaExpo at the Anaheim Convention Center on November 10 and 11. Kenny Omega will headline against David Finlay on the second day. Below is the full card for both days:

November 10

* Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

* Rocky Romero vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

* David Finlay and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. ACH and Clark Connors

* Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

November 11

* ACH vs. Karl Fredericks

* Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Clark Connors

* Hirooki Goto and Rocky Romero vs. Jeff Cobb and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Kenny Omega vs. David Finlay

- Joey Janela announced Japanese Hardcore Wrestling Legend Atsushi Onita will be involved with Joey Janela's Spring Break 3 on April 5 in New Jersey. Tickets for the event went on sale yesterday and sold out in minutes. Ticket prices ranged from $75-$195.

4/5/19 - 8PM

White Eagle Hall

Jersey City, NJ



Tix on sale monday at noon and will SELL OUT FAST!

Wow.



Thank you for the overwhelming response. We are grateful to have your support for another year.



We will work with the venue to see if there are ways to safely/comfortably add additional seating.