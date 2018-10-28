Cody Rhodes Gives Update On If He's Headed To WWE And 'All In 2' Plans

Earlier today Cody Rhodes took on Delirious aboard Chris Jericho's "Rock & Wrestling Rager Cruise". Following the bout, Cody took the microphone and addressed the crowd. Wrestling Inc. can confirm that during his address, Cody told the cruise full of fans that he had no intention of signing with WWE. He also promised that he will be doing everything in his power to bring everyone an All In 2.

It should be noted that before Cody made the announcement, Brandi was pleading with him to not say that out loud. Cody thought that since there was no internet on the boat, it was worth sharing. He also noted that he knew fans wanted him to be a surprise entrant at the WWE Royal Rumble in January, but that wouldn't be happening either.

It's possible that Rhodes could just be posturing, as he recently posted the tweet below stating that he would not be at the upcoming ROH - NJPW G1 event at Madison Square Garden in April. Stay with Wrestling Inc. for all the latest news coming out of Chris Jericho's cruise.