Wrestling Inc & Duffy's Tavern Present... The Godfather's Chicago WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party!

Duffy's Tavern & Grille and Wrestling Inc present...

The Godfather's Chicago WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party



If you're in, or around, Chicago and are looking for a WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party then jump on the train and join us for... The Godfather's Chicago WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party!

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather will be live and holding court at Duffy's Bar & Grille for the entirety of WWE Survivor Series, including the Kick-Off Show, on November 18th! And YOU can have the chance to come party with him!

Tickets to this once in a lifetime, VIP event are $20-30 (early buyers will receive a discount) and include:

* A photo & two autographs with WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather (One provided 8x10 and a personal item)

* Entry to the Duffy's VIP party room featuring 30+ HD flat screen TVs, all streaming WWE Survivor Series & the WWE Survivor Series Kick-Off Show

* Live commentary from The Godfather throughout WWE Survivor Series & the WWE Survivor Series Kick-Off Show broadcast

* Drink and food specials

* Raffle entry for signed WWE Survivor Series poster by The Godfather

* More...

Tickets are available via EventBrite or by clicking HERE

The Godfather's Chicago WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party

November 18, 2018

Duffy's Tavern & Grille

420 West Diversey Parkway

Chicago, IL 60614

Doors Open: 4 pm CT

Wrestling Inc's Managing Editor Nick Hausman will also be in attendance helping to run the festivities! He will be sharing photos and videos from the event via Wrestling Inc's social channels throughout the party.

Wrestling Inc will also be providing live, play-by-play coverage of WWE Survivor Series. Stay with Wrestling Inc for all your WWE Survivor Series news and updates!