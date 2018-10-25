WWE Announces Seven Hour Network Stream, Roman Reigns Well Wishes (Video), Mia Yim On Her Future

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at WWE Superstars, athletes and others sending well wishes to Roman Reigns as he begins his second battle with leukemia.

- WWE has announced a seven-hour livestream on the WWE Network for this Saturday at 3pm ET to promote Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view. Below are details:

Must-see Women's Evolution livestream featuring exclusive WWE Network content on Saturday Get primed for WWE Evolution with an extensive livestream featuring some of the key competitors and moments. Watch a seven-hour livestream — starting at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday — on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, featuring full-length championship matches, episodes of Ride Along and WWE 24, and much more from WWE Network. Watch the livestream on WWE's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel, starting at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 27.

- Below is new video of Cathy talking to Mia Yim following her official WWE NXT TV debut on last night's show. Yim defeated Aliyah.

"This is so different from The Mae Young Classic," Yim said. "But I am loving every minute of it. The vibe, the fans, everything is just... I can't even put it into words."

Yim also talked about how fans have been so supportive and how her family is proud of her living her dream. She said it's amazing to bring her family on this journey with her. Cathy then asked Yim about what's next.

"I'm going to take on every single female NXT star and eventually become NXT Women's Champion, and of course, stay here a lot longer than that," Yim said.