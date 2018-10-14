Wrestling Inc.

WWE Announces World Cup Qualifying Matches For This Week's RAW

By Joshua Gagnon | October 14, 2018

WWE has announced two World Cup Qualifiers for this week's Raw. The first is Seth Rollins taking on Drew McIntyre, the second will be Dean Ambrose facing Dolph Ziggler.

The winners of these matches will head to WWE Crown Jewel - which WWE confirmed is still scheduled - on November 2 in Saudi Arabia. Already involved in the 8-man tournament is John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton.

Here's what the rest of the Crown Jewel card currently looks like:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. Kane and Undertaker

