WWE Confirms Top Stars For Tonight's RAW, Lana & Rusev Promo On Aiden English, Paige & The Bellas

- Above is a new Total Divas bonus scene with Paige and The Bella Twins toasting to female empowerment while on their girls trip to San Diego.

- The WWE website has confirmed Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for tonight's RAW in Providence, Rhode Island. DX will be appearing to promote their WWE Crown Jewel match against Kane and The Undertaker on November 2 in Saudi Arabia.

- WWE tweeted this video of Lana and Rusev cutting promos on Aiden English and threatening to crush him on this week's WWE SmackDown as Rusev faces his former tag team partner in a Grudge Match. Rusev says he could've been champion but he's not because of English and what happened at SmackDown 1000 was just a preview of what Rusev will do to him this Tuesday. Lana calls English a liar and a backstabber.