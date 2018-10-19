WWE Congratulates Former Superstar On New Child, WWE Legends Talk NWO Riot, Fans On WWE Evolution

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Big Show plugging his Table For 3 episode with WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Kevin Nash. The video features a clip of the guys talking about the nWo expansion in WCW and the riot that happened in the crowd.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Evolution match they're most looking forward to. As of this writing, 46% voted for the Last Woman Standing match between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch while 20% voted for Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, 17% for Alexa Bliss and Mickie James vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus, 11% for the Battle Royal and 6% for Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane.

See Also Spoiler: Another Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For WWE Evolution

- Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella and wife Anna Babij welcomed their new child into the world last night, a boy named Marko Jason Carelli. Below is the Twitter announcement from Santino and a congratulatory announcement from WWE:

Santino Marella welcomes baby boy Son of a son of a gun, Santino Marella has welcomed a baby boy into the world. The former Intercontinental Champion announced the arrival of his son Marko Jason Carelli with a social media post that also included a well-deserved shout-out to his wife. Congratulations to Santino and his family! Cue the trombones.