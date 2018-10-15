Wrestling Inc.

WWE Files For New John Cena Trademark, New Member Of WWE RAW Stable? (Video), Rey Mysterio Top 10

By Marc Middleton | October 15, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring Rey Mysterio's wildest high-flying moves.

- WWE has filed to trademark the "Lightning Fist" name, which is the name of John Cena's new Sixth Move of Doom.

- Could Titus Worldwide be getting a new member? Weekend WWE live events saw Tyler Breeze team with Titus O'Neil and Apollo to defeat The Revival and Mike Kanellis in six-man action. As seen in the video below, Breeze was wearing a TWW t-shirt. Breeze's RAW role has been up in the air since Fandango went down with an injury and WWE has somewhat teased a split in Titus Worldwide for a few months now.


