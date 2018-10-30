Wrestling Inc.

WWE Interested In Signing Tennis Star Serena Williams?

By Marc Middleton | October 30, 2018

It sounds like WWE may have their eyes on tennis star Serena Williams.

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with The Sun and said she wants Serena in WWE. Stephanie said, "Serena! I want Serena. She's awesome."

McMahon also credited the NXT crowds for the evolution of women's wrestling in WWE.

"The women in NXT then started stealing the show and that's when our audience started chanting 'this is wrestling' and that's what really gave rise to the 'give women a chance' movement," McMahon said. "Our fans are empowered because they know they have a voice and they make things happen."

Serena, age 37, and her sister Venus have been racking up tennis championships since the late 90s. They continue to compete today. Serena was ranked the #1 singles player eight times between 2002 and 2017 by the Women's Tennis Association.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.

