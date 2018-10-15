Wrestling Inc.

WWE Legends Talk WCW Vs. NWO On Table For 3 (Video), Charlotte Flair Presents Award (Photos), Stock

By Marc Middleton | October 15, 2018

- Above is a preview for tonight's Table For 3 episode on the WWE Network, featuring Big Show talking with WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Kevin Nash. The former WCW stars discuss the WCW vs. nWo crowd riot that sparked the legendary rivalry.

- WWE stock was down 0.68% today, closing at $84.97 per share. Today's high was $86.10 and the low was $83.36.

See Also
Charlotte Talks WWE Crown Jewel, Brie Bella - Liv Morgan Accident On RAW, Working As A Face

- Charlotte Flair was at GirlUp's inaugural Girl Hero Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday night to represent WWE. Flair presented Kate McCollum with the Trailblazer Award. Below are comments from Flair and Stephanie McMahon:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Impact Bound For Glory Results

Most Popular

Back To Top