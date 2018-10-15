WWE Legends Talk WCW Vs. NWO On Table For 3 (Video), Charlotte Flair Presents Award (Photos), Stock

- Above is a preview for tonight's Table For 3 episode on the WWE Network, featuring Big Show talking with WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Kevin Nash. The former WCW stars discuss the WCW vs. nWo crowd riot that sparked the legendary rivalry.

- WWE stock was down 0.68% today, closing at $84.97 per share. Today's high was $86.10 and the low was $83.36.

- Charlotte Flair was at GirlUp's inaugural Girl Hero Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday night to represent WWE. Flair presented Kate McCollum with the Trailblazer Award. Below are comments from Flair and Stephanie McMahon:

Yesterday @MsCharlotteWWE was on hand at the inaugural @GirlUp #GirlHero Awards to present teen leader Kate McCollum with the Trailblazer #GirlHero Award! Congratulations Kate & thank you to Girl Up for including @WWE in your fight to achieving global gender equality! pic.twitter.com/URLPGbKkbC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 15, 2018